2 men shot, 1 dead in Osceola County

Two men were shot and one killed in shooting incidents in Osceola County, investigators said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said it received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area of Tampa Avenue around 8 p.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived on the scene they located two Black men with apparent gunshot wounds. One male was located inside a vehicle and the other was on the ground. One died at the scene while the other was transported to a hospital. The sheriff's office earlier reported that both men had died.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.