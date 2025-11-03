2 men convicted in Deltona ‘Xbox murders’ to be resentenced

The Brief Two men convicted of murdering six people in 2024 return to court for a resentencing hearing. Jerone Hunter and Troy Victorino were convicted of killing six people during a home invasion in Deltona. The case became known as the "Xbox murders." During a resentencing trial earlier this year, a jury recommended the death penalty for both men.



Two men convicted of killing six people in a Deltona home invasion in 2004 are set to appear before a judge Monday.

What we know:

Jerone Hunter and Troy Victorino were convicted in what became known as the "Xbox murders," the deadliest mass murder in Volusia County history. Both were sentenced to death in the 2004 murders. Both death sentences were later thrown out. But at a new resentencing trial earlier this year, a jury recommended death sentences for both men.

The lawyers for both men have been arguing for life in prison.

Sentencing is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Volusia County Courthouse.

The ‘Xbox Murders’ timeline

The backstory:

Hunter and Victorino, along with two other men, were accused of beating six people to death with baseball bats inside a Deltona home in August 2024. The case became known as the "Xbox murders" after prosecutors alleged that one of the motives behind the attack was a dispute over an Xbox believed to have been stolen.

Erin Belanger, 22; Jonathan Gleason, 17; Roberto Gonzalez, 28; Francisco Roman, 30; Michelle Nathan, 19; and Anthony Vega, 34 were killed in the attack.

In 2006, Hunter and Victorino were both sentenced to death in the 2004 murders. Michael Salas and Robert Cannon, the other two men involved in the home invasion, were sentenced to life in prison.

Both Hunter and Victorino’s death sentences were thrown out in 2017 after a Florida court ruled a death penalty recommendation from a jury had to be unanimous.

A resentencing trial began in 2023, but state law around death penalty recommendations changed during the trial, and the judge declared a mistrial.

Earlier this year, a new jury recommended that both men be given the death penalty.