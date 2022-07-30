2 killed after experimental aircraft crashes outside of Jacksonville, officials say
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Two people have died after an experimental aircraft crashed Saturday in Clay County, outside of Jacksonville, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said the aircraft went down on private property in the Keystone Heights area. In a Facebook post, Clay County Sheriff's Office said it was a helicopter that went down.
Both people who were aboard the aircraft have died, officials said.
People have been asked to avoid the area. No other details were immediately released.