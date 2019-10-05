2 injured after suspects shoot into Orlando home with children inside

article

Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds after Orlando police said suspects fired into their home early Saturday morning.

"It’s just frightening, it’s sad, very sad," said neighbor Mavis Walcott.

Police say just after midnight, two suspects fired into the home at 1888 Gammon Lane.

Two adults inside were shot. They were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

"Somebody will get killed, you’re not even safe in your house," said Walcott.

At the time of the shooting, police say two kids were inside the home. They were not injured.

"Those kids could’ve been shot, and they couldn’t bring back once they’re dead," said Walcott.

The suspects vehicle was located a few blocks from the crime scene. Two people were taken into custody.

Police say one of the suspects had a gunshot wound. That person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting.

Walcott said she's tired of the violence in her neighborhood.

"It used to not be like that. In this area, we could leave our doors open. We used to sit on the porch. We can’t do that anymore because I’m afraid," she told the News Station.