Police: Grandmother, woman shot while sleeping in Florida apartment

New details from police revealed that a woman and her grandmother were shot while sleeping at their Central Florida apartment.

The Holly Hill Police Department said that officers responded to the Holly Point Apartments on 15th Street at about 1:15 a.m. Monday.

They said that they found two females, ages 19 and 62, were shot while sleeping in their separate bedrooms. They confirmed that the victims were an adult woman and her grandmother.

The victims were said to have been shot in their legs and were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening wounds.

The investigation into the shooting found that whoever fired the bullets stood outside the apartment, shooting a high-caliber weapon through the apartment walls and windows, police explained. Two other adjacent apartments that were occupied were penetrated as well but no person was struck.

They said that a general description of the suspect vehicle has been obtained and will be released later.

