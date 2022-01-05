2 incoming cold fronts to drop temperatures in Central Florida

After some nice, warm weather, Central Florida will see not one, but two cold fronts going into next week!

On Thursday, Central Florida will see highs in the mid-70s with lots of sunshine. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the cool 50s and 60s.

RELATED: WATCH: Snow falls in Florida following first winter storm of 2022

As of right now, it looks like a more significant front cold front will cross the area overnight Sunday and through the day on Monday of next week.

Forecast modeling continues to show some wetter weather potential during that time, mainly in the form of some scattered showers. Hard to say right now if storms will pepper in during that time. Rest assured the FOX 35 Storm Team will be tracking!

Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App to get the latest forecast at your fingertips.

Temperatures will fall with the passage of this front. Expect high in the 60s and lows returning to the 40s and 50s by early next week.

Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for updates. Click for Orlando radar and Central Florida forecast.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.