2 hospitalized in Winter Garden house fire, crews say

Two people were taken to the hospital following a house fire in Winter Garden Saturday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at 12423 Marshall Farms Road which resulted in two hospitalizations and a therapy dog injured with smoke inhalation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ House fire in Winter Garden on July 20, 2024 | Credit: Orange County Fire Rescue

Photos of the scene show firefighters putting out the fire, which appears to have destroyed most of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.