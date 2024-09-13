2 hospitalized after fiery crash in Orange County, officials say

Stream FOX 35 News for live traffic updates:

Two people were taken to the hospital following a fiery crash in Orange County early Friday, officials said.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at S Chickasaw Trail and Curry Ford Road.

Crews responded to the scene and found one person who was trapped inside a vehicle and another vehicle was on fire.

Both were taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, one of which suffered burns.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Troopers said eastbound traffic on Curry Ford Road is currently blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.