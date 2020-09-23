2 Greek houses at UCF under quarantine after random COVID-19 testing

Two more Greek houses are in quarantine after random COVID-19 testing began at the University of Central Florida (UCF) on Monday.

The university is randomly testing its students and staff for the coronavirus. Those who refuse to be tested could face disciplinary action, like a suspension. Those who test positive will have to isolate themselves and answer questions about people they may have exposed.

They reportedly started the tests on Monday with 100 students in Greek organizations. Over the last three weeks, five Greek houses have been told to quarantine for two weeks.

Testing will continue throughout the semester.

Researchers at UCF also found that more people are starting to wear face coverings.

According to a new study published by the university, researchers found that people wearing masks has jumped from 66 percent to 79 percent between May and June.

The study also said that people planning to get the vaccine has decreased from 54 percent to 46 percent during the same period.

