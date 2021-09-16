2 Florida kids missing as DCF attempts to take them, deputies say

article

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) attempted to take two Florida children into custody on Wednesday, but contact was unable to be made and law enforcement is now searching for the missing boy and girl, deputies said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that on Wednesday, deputies responded to a lot on U.S. Highway 441 to assist DCF with a court order to take 16-year-old David and 11-year-old Serenity Hellmuth into custody.

However, they said that contact was not able to be made and this has caused concern for their safety. Both children are said to be with their father, 41-year-old Stephen Hellmuth.

If you have any information that can help law enforcement locate David and Serenity, please call 911.

