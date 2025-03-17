2 fires burning in Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge near KSC, officials say

Two fires were burning in the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge near the Kennedy Space Center late Monday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Kennedy Space Center officials tell FOX 35 news that none of their facilities were at risk.

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar detected a smoke plum extending 30-plus miles offshore due to strong northwest winds, FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

