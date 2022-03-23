2 Embry-Riddle students help rescue pilot stranded in alligator inhabited waters

article

Two flight students in Florida are being hailed as heroes for their quick-thinking after an 81-year-old pilot experienced engine failure and ended up in the water with an alligator!

Chris Shields and Connor Cvetan, both students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, were flying near Palatka, Florida, when they heard an emergency call over the radio that an 81-year-old pilot nearby had just experienced engine failure at 800 feet. The two immediately headed in the direction of the call to help.



"You never panic in an emergency, as panicking will only worsen the situation," said Shields, a senior flight instructor. "I just kept calm and did what needed to be done to get the individual the help he needed."

Shields was able to make contact with the pilot and tried to direct him to an empty field for landing, but the pilot, later identified as retired airline captain Jim Goolsby, couldn't make it.

MORE NEWS: Disney H2O Glow After Hours event returns to Typhoon Lagoon

"I was out of altitude," he said.

"When I saw the plane touch down into the water, my heart sank," said Cvetan. "Our first thought was to try to contact the pilot. No luck. That’s when we determined that calling Jacksonville [air traffic control] was the best option."

Shields and Cvetan were able to locate the plane and circled the area to relay information to the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard. By then, the aircraft was floating in a pond. Goolsby could be seen standing on top of his plane, which was slowly sinking. It would be a few minutes before ground help arrived.

"Swimming to the shore nearby was out of the question because of a large gator in the immediate area," Goolsby said.

Running low on fuel, Shields and Cvetan made one last call to emergency services before leaving the site. It wasn't long before a Navy helicopter arrived and was able to rescue Goolsby.

MORE NEWS: Gas price stimulus checks? Some lawmakers are pushing for it

"From my first day of flight training at Embry-Riddle, the main focus has always been safety," Shields said. "Embry-Riddle teaches students checklists [and] emergency procedures, and exposes students to as many simulated emergency situations as possible in preparation for the day that a real one inevitably occurs. This situation was one that there was no checklist for, but I still understood how to effectively handle it all due to the safety-focused training that Embry-Riddle provided me."



"The reason this incident had a happy ending is because of Chris and Connor," said Rich Garner, flight training manager and coach of the Eagles Flight Team. "No one else responded, and the crashed pilot might not have had that easy of a rescue had they not been in the right location and done the right thing."

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.