2 detained after shots fired in Lake Nona neighborhood, police say

What we know:

Officers with the Orlando Police Department (OPD) say shots were fired on Friday in a Lake Nona neighborhood.

The incident took place at 9400 Samuelson Court, which is located in Orange County.

Multiple police cars were seen responding to the neighborhood.

Police say two people have been detained in connection with the incident, and they may be relatives.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released any details on what events led up to the shots being fired. The two people detained have not yet been identified, and it's unclear if they are facing any charges. Investigators have not yet said how many shots were fired or if anyone was injured or killed.

What's next:

FOX 35 has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

