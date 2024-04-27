Two Polk County deputies seriously injured in shootout, suspect is 'graveyard dead': Grady Judd

Two Polk County deputies were seriously injured early Saturday morning in a shootout in Lakeland.

Sheriff Grady Judd said a deputy was checking on a suspicious vehicle in Hunt Fountain Park shortly after midnight.

Judd said a man in the vehicle, who hasn't been identified yet, did not cooperate with the deputy who asked him to get out of the car.

Lt. Chad Anderson served the sheriff's office for 26 years. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The deputy called for backup and when Lt. Chad Anderson and Dep. Craig Smith arrived, the man opened fire, according to Judd.

Anderson is in critical but stable condition. Smith is in stable condition.

Judd said other deputies who responded to the scene opened fire, killing the gunman.

"We killed him graveyard dead," said Judd.

Judd said the suspect considered himself a "sovereign citizen," which means he believed the laws didn't apply to him.

Dep. Craig Smith has been with the force for 11 years. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Judd says "sovereign citizens" have a history of firing on law enforcement, and that this suspect appeared to be living out of his vehicle.

The suspect has not been publicly identified yet, as the Polk County Sheriff’s Office looks for next of kin.

The sheriff said Lt. Anderson, who has served the sheriff’s office for 26 years, was shot once in the arm, but the bullet traveled into his chest. He is in critical but stable condition.

Officials say this was the gun that the suspect used. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Craig Smith, who has been on the force for 11 years, suffered four wounds, and is in stable condition in the intensive care unit.

The state attorney, Brian Haas, was also on scene, saying his team would be conducting a "thorough" investigation that would be transparent and revealing of the entire incident.