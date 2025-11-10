2 dead, on way to Jamaica Hurricane Melissa relief, crashed in Broward County pond

The Brief Two people died when a plane crashed in Broward County. Reports said the plane was on its way to Jamaica for hurricane relief. The total number of people onboard the plane is not confirmed.



Two people, who were reportedly traveling to Jamaica for hurricane relief, died in a plane crash in Broward County.

What we know:

The Coral Springs Police Department confirmed that two people died in a plane crash around 10:20 a.m., Nov. 10. The plane crashed near NW 57th Way in Coral Springs.

The Coral Springs Police Department confirmed that two people died in a plane crash around 10:20 a.m., Nov. 10. The plane crashed near NW 57th Way in Coral Springs.

The small plane was carrying supplies for hurricane relief following Hurricane Melissa, when it crashed into a residential area pond.

Odor of fuel in the air

Officials said residents may notice a strong odor of fuel in the air.

"While the majority of these fumes have evaporated, it may take time for the remainder to dissipate," the department said.

The city recommended that residents avoid being outdoors and keep doors closed for the remainder of the night.

What we don't know:

The names of the two victims have not been released at this time. The total number of people onboard the plane is not known.

The small plane was carrying supplies for hurricane relief following Hurricane Melissa, when it crashed into a residential area pond.

What's next:

The Coral Springs Police Department, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) are investigating this incident.

Police are working to reopen Creekside Drive. However, the roadways inside the Windsor Bay community will remain closed until further notice, Coral Springs Police said.