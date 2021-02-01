2 dead after separate shootings in Orange County, deputies say

article

Two people are dead after two separate shootings in Orange County on Sunday night, deputies said.

SHOOTING IN APOPKA

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that a man was shot and killed in Apopka.

He was said to have been found around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday on East 17th Street. He later died at the hospital.

Investigations continue to search for the suspect, deputies said.

SHOOTING IN ORLO VISTA

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that 30 minutes prior to the shooting in Apopka, a 41-year-old woman was shot and killed west of Orlo Vista.

Deputies reportedly found her at an apartment on Vizcaya Lake Road around 11 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital where she later died.

FOX 35 is working with deputies to gather more details on the suspect.

This story is developing, check back for updates.