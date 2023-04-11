2 dead, 4 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Four Corners area of Polk County: sheriff

Two people are dead and four others are seriously injured after a crash in the Four Corner Area of northeast Polk County.

The crash involving five vehicles happened shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday on northbound on US- 27, just south of US 192, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a tweet. '

(Photo via SKYFOX)

The area is closed as crews investigate.

This is a developing story.