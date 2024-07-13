2 dead, 2 injured after crash in Pine Hills: FHP

article

Two men died and two people were injured Saturday after a crash in Pine Hills, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., a Chrysler 200 was traveling south on Pine Hills Road, approaching Colonial Drive, while a Honda CRV was traveling east on Colonial Drive approaching Pine Hills Road.

At some point, the front of the Chrysler crashed into the side of the Honda. Two men from the Chrysler were killed, while a third occupant was taken to the hospital in critical condition, FHP said.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.