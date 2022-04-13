2 children found dead in Florida after 911 hang-up calls, police say

article

Police officers found two young children dead after responding to several 911 hang-up calls from an apartment in Miami, officials said.

Miami officers responding to the calls looked inside the apartment late Tuesday and saw the children, police spokesperson Michael Vega told news outlets.

"Fire rescue was called to the scene and declared both children were deceased," he said.

MORE NEWS: Man accused of trying to kidnap boy in Orlando to face a judge on Wednesday

Their cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

The children appeared to be about 6 and 3 years old, Vega said.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Police officers spoke to a woman at the scene "who appeared to be irate or going through a crisis," Vega said. Her relationship to the children remained unclear. The Miami Herald reported that investigators were expected to question the 41-year-old woman.

No additional details were immediately released.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.