2 cars street racing crash into Orlando home, police say

Two vehicles that were reportedly street racing crashed into a home in Orlando on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened at the 400 block of S. Ivey Lane.

According to a tweet from the Orlando Police Department, officers responded to the area for a multiple vehicle accident and said two of the vehicles came off the roadway and struck a house in the neighborhood.

No injuries have been reported.

Photos show the massive wreck with damage to the house, a tire and other debris in the road, and a palm tree that fell on top of one of the crashed cars.

"It appears the accident was caused by two of the vehicles racing, but the investigation is ongoing," Orlando police told FOX 35.

Ivey Lane is partially blocked and the Orlando Fire Department is on the scene.

FOX 35 has a reporter at the scene. Check back for updates.