2 women arrested after taunting, abusing elderly women on live stream, Brevard County Deputies say

Two healthcare workers were arrested after live-streaming themselves abusing an elderly person in their care, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

The live-stream video shows two women allegedly verbally abusing and taunting the woman who also has dementia.

The first woman, 18-year-old Jada Harris was arrested for video voyeurism, abuse and neglect of elderly or disabled adult, and interception or disclosure of wired communications. The second woman, 20-year-old Shy'Tiona Bishop, was arrested for video voyeurism and abuse and neglect of elderly or disabled adult.

"The only good news, in this case, is that the victim is now safe and sound with true professional healthcare workers that are with her and her family taking care of her, said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey

The local facility told deputies they were not aware that the abuse was taking place

Both women were fired immediately, the sheriff's office said.