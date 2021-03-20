1st day of Spring brings cooler weather, showers to Central Florida

Happy first day of Spring, Central Florida!

We are tracking showers along coastal Volusia, Flagler and northern Brevard counties on this Saturday.

A low-pressure system off the coast is causing wrap-around showers to impact our region, mainly east of I-4. If you don't see rain in your neighborhood, you will see clouds.

RELATED: WMO: Greek alphabet will no longer be used if hurricane names run out

Advertisement

It is not the best beach day. There is a High Surf Advisory along coastal Volusia County. Seas will be 6-9'.

Temperatures today stay nearly 10-degrees below average. Cities north of Orlando stay in the upper-60s, and cities south will reach the low-70s.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Even though we are seeing showers, it won't be enough rain to clear out our pollen. The pollen count stays high for the foreseeable future.

Sunday looks to bring warmer temperatures and a bit more sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Do keep in mind it will be breezy all weekend long. Wind speeds will be 15 to 20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Watch FOX 35 for the latest weather updates.