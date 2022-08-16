19-year-old woman hurt after shootout on basketball court near Bethune-Cookman University: police

A 19-year-old woman is hurt after a gunman began shooting at several people on a basketball court at a community park near Bethune-Cookman University Monday night, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Officers were called out to Joe Harris Park on Pearl Street for a shooting and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

According to a video obtained by police, at around 10:30 p.m., a man wearing white and orange shorts approached the court where several people were playing basketball and began shooting at them.

Police said a person on the court immediately began shooting back at the suspect, who eventually ran off. Officers said there were multiple shooters in the incident.

Approximately 17 casings were found on the ground near a sidewalk and a parking spot. Multiple vehicles at the scene also had bullet holes, an incident report stated.

Officers towed one of the vehicles at the scene believed to be the suspect's vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time.