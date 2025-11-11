17-year-old shot, killed in Rockledge, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Rockledge over the weekend, according to police. Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Ferndale Avenue after receiving a call about a person with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a hospital, where they died. The shooting remains under investigation.



Rockledge Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

What we know:

Officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Ferndale Avenue on Saturday after receiving a report about a person with a gunshot wound, police said.

A 17-year-old was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where they died, according to police.

Rockledge Police said they believe the shooting was isolated and remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the teen who was shot and killed. The circumstances around the shooting have also not been released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Sgt. N. Turbeville at 321-690-3988.