Florida teen killed after being hit by car while riding scooter wanted to be a doctor

Rodrick Hutchinson Jr.'s mother and sister were expecting to be getting him ready for college.

The Atlantic High School student had just been accepted to the University of Kansas. But Daytona Beach police say the 17-year-old was killed in a car accident. His family says a car hit the scooter Hutchinson was riding.

"I called my son's phone and a nurse from the hospital answered the phone, so at that point I just knew something was tragically wrong with my son."

His mother, Rebecca Watkins, says the teen had just bought the scooter with money he earned working at Walmart and was practicing on it.

Hutchinson's sister says she saw the accident scene.

MORE NEWS: Florida middle school student stole $10K from grandparents, passed it out to kids, school says

"His scooter was right in front of the Candy Maze sign but at the closer edge of the street. The person who hit his car was right in front of the Candy Maze sign."

They say he wasn't wearing a helmet when he left home on the scooter.

"If he'd had a helmet on, it would have been a different story, you know?" his mother said.

His family says Hutchinson had high hopes, and planned to be an epidemiologist.

MORE NEWS: 'You again?' Florida deputy arrests repeat offender during traffic stop, finds drugs in underwear, video shows

"He was a good kid. I want everyone to know my son, 17, born on my birthday, Nov. 29th, he would have been 18-years-old next month, was a good kid. Straight-A student, didn't bother anybody. Was in the band from freshman year till now. Got accepted to the college of his dreams, wanted to be a doctor."

Police say they're still investigating the deadly crash. They haven't said whether or not there will be any charges pending against the driver.

