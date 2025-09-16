16-year-old rear-ends, kills golf cart driver with no lights in Brevard County crash: Troopers

The Brief A deadly crash between a truck and a golf cart took place on Monday night in Brevard County. A 16-year-old pickup truck driver rear-ended and killed a 68-year-old golf cart driver. A witness told officials that the golf cart was driving without active lights.



A 16-year-old pickup truck driver rear-ended and killed a 68-year-old golf cart driver who was allegedly riding with no lights Monday night in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says.

What we know:

Troopers with the FHP say the crash took place around 9:32 p.m. Monday on State Road A1A and Normandy Place in Brevard County.

According to a press release, the crash took place when a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a golf cart were both traveling southbound on State Road A1A (Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway), approaching Normandy Place. The truck was driving behind the golf cart.

A witness told officials that the golf cart was driving without active lights.

Troopers say this caused the truck driver to hit the back of the golf cart. The impact caused the driver of the golf cart to run off the road and onto the west shoulder before then overturning.

The 68-year-old golf cart driver was thrown from his ride and died at the scene of the crash.

The 16-year-old truck driver was not taken to the hospital and remained at the scene of the crash.

What's next:

The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.