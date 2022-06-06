FHP: 16-year-old Ocala boy arrested for DUI manslaughter in Citrus County crash

article

A 16-year-old Ocala boy was arrested on several charges Friday, including DUI manslaughter stemming from a crash that left a woman dead in January, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A FHP arrest report released Monday said the crash happened Jan. 29 shortly before 2 a.m. on US-41 south of South Airport Road in Citrus County.

Authorities said the 16-year-old – who was never issued a driver's license, according to the report – was driving a Toyota Rav4 while under the influence southbound in the northbound lanes of US-41, when he crashed nearly head-on into another vehicle, killing an 18-year-old woman, and injuring her vehicle's passenger.

Troopers said the teen also had two small baggies of cocaine in his possession.

At the time of the crash, FHP said the boy had a passenger in the Rav4, later identified as Manuel Alfonzo Villabazo, 22, of Ocala. Troopers arrested him on multiple charges including allowing an unauthorized person to drive and aggravated child abuse.