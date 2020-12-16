150-pound sea turtle euthanized after boat propeller shatters shell, injures spinal cord

article

A large green sea turtle had to be euthanized after it was severely injured by a speeding boat, officials said.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (Hawaii DLNR) posted the heartbreaking update on Facebook.

The 150-pound turtle was found stranded on a beach in Kauai, Hawaii and brought to veterinarians who had hoped it could be rehabilitated.

When the turtle arrived at the veterinary clinic, officials say it was barely moving or breathing.

“The most obvious injury was a large wound that exposed a large portion of the lungs. However, more serious, was suspected injury to the spinal cord,” Hawaii DLNR wrote.

“The turtle’s rear flippers were hyperextended. The flippers appeared glued together and the turtle was unable to move them. Dr. Levine explained these were clear signs of damage to the spinal cord.”

Due to the severity of the trauma to the turtles shell and the apparent spinal cord injury, veterinarians decided to humanely euthanize the animal.

Hawaii DLNR says so far this year, there have been 22 green sea turtles hit by boats or other ocean vessels.

“This year only one turtle was sent to the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute for Rehabilitation before being released back to the ocean to live another day.”

Irene Kelly, the Sea Turtle Recovery Coordinator for the Pacific Islands Region of NOAA Fisheries says: “Most of these incidents are avoidable if boaters would simply slow down and keep a close eye out for turtles in the ocean, and especially near harbors where there is high boat traffic.”