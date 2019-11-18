15-year-old boy bitten by rabid raccoon in Polk County

article

Polk County Animal Control says a 15-year-old boy was bitten by a rabid raccoon.

The boy's grandmothers told animal control officials that he was bitten on the hand after he saw the sick raccoon and tried to help it.

In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, “It is imperative that children are told to avoid animals like bats, raccoons, and foxes out in the wild, and let me be clear --- these animals are wildlife. If you see one in distress, leave it alone and contact Polk County Animal Control immediately.”

Officials say the child's grandmother was notified about the results of the raccoon and said the boy would be receiving medical treatment for exposure.

So far this year, the 10 rabies cases in Polk County have consisted of five bats and five raccoons.

This case is the 10th in the county this year.

Last year, there were only three confirmed cases of rabies in the county.