14-year-old Florida boy arrested after shooting and killing another teen, deputies say

A 14-year-old Florida boy is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed another teenager last week.

FOX 35 News is choosing not to name the teen facing murder charges or show his picture, as he is a minor.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Labelle Street on the Westside.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 18-year-old Marlon Lane with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lane was rushed to the hospital, but officials say he later died from his injuries.

Through an investigation, deputies identified a 14-year-old boy as the alleged killer.

The teen turned himself in on Friday, which is the same day JSO received the warrant for his arrest.

The teen is now behind bars and facing murder charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still working to learn more about the events that led up to the shooting, including a possible motive, as well as the relationship between Lane and the 14-year-old boy.

What they're saying:

"Our detectives and officers will hold you accountable for violent acts, no matter how old you are," JSO said. "We’ll continue to partner with the State Attorney’s Office to bring justice to Lane’s loved ones. … We can’t stress this enough: Parents and family members, please get involved in your childrens' lives."