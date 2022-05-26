13 years have passed since disappearance of Tracy Ocasio

article

Thursday marked the 13 anniversary of the disappearance of an Orange County woman.

Tracy Ocasio was last seen on May 26, 2009, leaving a MetroWest bar after an Orlando Magic game. Police found Tracy’s car abandoned on Franklin Street in Ocoee. James Hataway, 38, remains the only suspect in Ocasio's disappearance. Hataway is serving a life sentence for attacking another woman in Seminole County in 2008.

Her disappearance is still an open case as detectives continue to look for evidence that might help bring closure to the case. If you have any information call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).