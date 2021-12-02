13-year-old rushed to hospital after being hit by car at Florida bus stop, officials say

A 13-year-old was rushed to a hospital on Thursday after being hit by a car while at a bus stop in Brevard County, officials said.

According to the Palm Bay Fire Department, the incident happened at 9 a.m. on Cogan Dr. and Reading St.

They said that fire units responded to the scene in regards to a 13-year-old pediatric patient who was hit by a car.

The victim was said to have been transported as a trauma alert. The teen was taken to Palm Bay Hospital and then a helicopter picked them up to go to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando.

FOX 35 spoke with Brevard County Schools, who said that the victim was a student of South West Middle School and was at a bus stop on Thursday morning when hit.

They also said that the parents of the kids at that bus stop and on that bus were informed about the accident.

This story is developing, check back for updates.