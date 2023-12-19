13-year-old Florida boy arrested for making threats to kill another student on Snapchat, deputies say

A 13-year-old middle school student was arrested Friday after threatening to kill another juvenile via Snapchat, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The Indian Trails Middle School student was taken into custody and arrested for written threats to kill after the incident that unfolded after school at the Indian Trails Sports Complex, deputies said. There was an altercation there, and a parent contacted the sheriff's office after they overheard threats made in a Snapchat video. The parent reportedly also saw other Snapchat messages containing threats.

The student was processed at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility before being turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

"Thank you to the observant parent who saw and heard the threats and contacted FCSO," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "Parents, once again I remind you to talk to your kids and be the Sheriff of your home. Teach them the proper way to handle disagreements. We will not tolerate any threats to kill, regardless of the reason or if children think it is just a joke after they are caught."