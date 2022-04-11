13-year-old boy drowns in Daytona Beach Shores, officials say

article

A 13-year-old boy is dead after drowning in Daytona Beach Shores on Sunday, Volusia Beach Patrol said.

Officials said the boy was swimming with two friends Sunday evening by Sunglow Pier. The lifeguards had reportedly already gone home for the day, officials said.

At some point, the boy and his friends got caught in a rip current. Two of them were able to make it to shore, but the 13-year-old did not.

The boy was found unresponsive and life-saving measures were attempted, but were unsuccessful, according to emergency officials.

