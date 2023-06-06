Man accused of jumping into Busch Gardens alligator enclosure arrested

article

A man who was captured on video jumping into the Busch Gardens alligator enclosure is facing several charges.

Tampa police arrested 20-year-old Jacob Pursifull in Tampa on Monday evening.

Police say Pursifull and two other people made their way to the gator habitat at the theme park on June 1.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Pursifull entered the alligator enclosure while one of the people he was with recorded it. The video was posted to several media sites and detectives say the video helped them identify and locate Pursifull.

In the video Pursifull can be seen on the banks of the enclosure. He points at the crowd and says, "Another wild Karen, crikey!"

Someone in the crowd shouted at him to get out as a woman in the video tells him that it’s very dangerous.

According to Busch Gardens, the man, who violated park policy, jumped two fences to get inside the alligator habitat. The park added that there are signs and multiple barriers indicating that it was a restricted access area.

The theme park said its security and animal care teams responded immediately and no people or animals were injured during the incident.

In a statement to FOX 13 Busch Gardens said, "We will not tolerate this blatant disregard of our safety rules and are working with law enforcement on this matter. The safety and well-being of our guests, ambassadors, and animals remains a top priority."

Pursifull has been charged with burglary, theft of services, and trespassing.