12-year-old boy airlifted after possible shark bite in Cocoa Beach
What we know:
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to a trauma center Sunday following a suspected bite incident in Cocoa Beach, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
What we don't know:
Officials issued a trauma alert after responding to reports of a child suffering from a significant bite wound. While authorities could not immediately confirm the bite was caused by a shark, they said it appeared to be inflicted by some kind of marine animal.
The incident remains under investigation, and no further details about the boy's condition have been released.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from Brevard County Fire Rescue.