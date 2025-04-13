12-year-old boy airlifted after possible shark bite in Cocoa Beach

What we know:

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to a trauma center Sunday following a suspected bite incident in Cocoa Beach, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

What we don't know:

Officials issued a trauma alert after responding to reports of a child suffering from a significant bite wound. While authorities could not immediately confirm the bite was caused by a shark, they said it appeared to be inflicted by some kind of marine animal.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details about the boy's condition have been released.

