9 rescued after boat catches fire in Sarasota, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
SARASOTA, Fla. - Nine people are safe following a boat fire Saturday morning, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Police say a 24-foot personal vessel caught fire approximately 350 yards west of the 10th street boat ramp.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, good Samaritans and officers brought nine passengers safely to shore.

Note: Sarasota police originally stated that there were 12 people who were rescued from the boat, but they have updated the information and now say nine people were on board and rescued. 

