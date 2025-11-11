11-year-old arrested after creating 'kill list' at Volusia County school, deputies say

The Brief Deputies arrested an 11-year-old boy after he allegedly wrote a "kill list" at school. The boy is now facing a felony charge of making a written threat to kill, according to deputies. The sheriff's office said the boy did not have access to any weapons.



An 11-year-old boy was arrested after the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported that he wrote a "kill list" at school on Monday.

What we know:

The boy allegedly wrote the list at Highbanks Learning Center in Volusia County, deputies said.

FOX 35 is not naming the boy or showing his face due to his age.

According to the sheriff’s office, the school resource deputy was able to confirm the boy did not have access to any weapons.

Deputies took the boy into custody on Monday, Nov. 10.

The 11-year-old is now facing a felony charge of making a written threat to kill, according to deputies.

In a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the agency said threats like these will lead to felony charges.

"While school threats are down recently, Sheriff Chitwood is continuing to stress to students and parents that these types of threats will result in felony charges," the post said.

What we don't know:

Deputies haven’t released any other details about the case.