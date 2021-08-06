11-month old with COVID-19 flown to Temple due to 'lack of bed space' in Houston hospitals

article

An 11-month-old infant with COVID-19 was airlifted to a hospital in Temple, Texas Thursday after officials at LBJ Hospital say there were no beds available for her.

(Photo courtesy of Harris Health System)

Details were limited but according to a spokesperson with Harris County Health System, the baby girl arrived at the hospital in the morning, but there was a "lack of bed space" at the hospital.

As a result, they transferred her to another city, because "there were no beds available at any other pediatric hospitals in Houston," the spokesperson added.

(Photo courtesy of Harris Health System)

No other information was available, as of this writing. FOX 26 Houston will continue to monitor and update this story as it develops.

