$10K cash reward for info on missing Florida mom

Authorities in Florida are asking for help in locating a woman who was last seen withdrawing money from an ATM before vanishing two weeks ago.

Crimeline is now offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that helps locate 50-year-old Stephanie Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth made a $20 withdrawal on the afternoon of Sept. 25 from Bank of America, her husband, Scott Hollingsworth, said. She made the withdrawal after leaving the couple's home in the Orlando suburb of Belle Isle.

On Monday, Belle Isle police released new surveillance video of Hollingsworth from the day she was last seen. The video shows Hollingsworth walking in an aisle at the Walmart on South Goldenrod Road in Orlando.

The family is asking for volunteers to help search for Hollingsworth on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Meet at the “family command post,” located at 5991 Goldenrod Road in Orlando.

Hollingsworth is a yoga instructor and a mother of three sons -- ages 21, 17, and 15. Her husband said she got into a 2000 silver Chevy Tahoe to run the errand. The vehicle, with Florida tag Y50XUR, has not been located.

Hollingsworth is said to be about 115 pounds, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray, black pants.

Anyone who may have seen the missing woman is asked to call the Belle Isle Police Department at 407-836-4357. You can also call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).