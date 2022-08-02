10 things to do in Orlando this weekend: August 5-7
ORLANDO, Fla. - From learning how to make amazing dishes from talented chefs to sampling beers at a local craft festival, here are 10 events happening this weekend in Orlando and surrounding Central Florida cities.
Friday: August 5, 2022
- Bad Bunny will perform live in concert at Camping World Stadium in Orlando at 7 p.m.
- Seaworld's Craft Beer Festival begins on this day and will run every weekend through Sept. 5. The event features more than 100 crafts brews, wines, seltzers, and cocktails that you'll get to sample, along with more than 15 food items to match your preferred brew, according to SeaWorld's website. The festival is included with park admission but you must purchase a lanyard to sample food and beverages.
- Watch the "hilarious murder mystery with a twist" titled Murder for Two at The Winter Park Playhouse. The show kicks off on this day and will run through Aug. 28 on select nights.
Saturday: August 6, 2022
- Chefs will show you how to make amazing dishes beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Publix Aprons Cooking School at Winter Park Village. The class costs $65 per person and wine is provided for most evening classes.
- Connect with yourself and nature with yoga in the Mead Botancial Garden. The event is $10 and you'll need to bring a yoga mat and water. It takes place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Let The Molly Ringwalds take you on a musical journey filled with all the hits that transcended the 80s. The band will perform live at the House of Blues in Orlando beginning at 7:30 p.m.
- Back To School Bash: Bring your student out to Trotwood Park in Winter Springs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get free school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year. You must register to attend in advance here. There will also be free haircuts, activities, music, food and more.
Sunday: August 7, 2022
- The Orlando Pride will take on Angel City FC at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The game begins at 7 p.m.
- C.P. Post Showcase hosts a free comedy show at Improv Orlando's Fat Fish Blue restaurant. You must be 21 years and older and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
- Shop for fresh produce and more at Orlando Farmers Market at Lake Eola Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.