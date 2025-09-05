10 Florida residents accused of operating ‘sham' immigration business to smuggle migrants into the U.S.

The Brief Twelve people have been charged for their roles in an international operation that involved operating a "sham" immigration business. Ten of the 12 people are Florida residents. Investigators said the organization took in more than $18 million during the course of the operation.



Twelve people, including 10 Florida residents, have been charged for their roles in an international operation that involved operating a "sham" immigration business to smuggle migrants into the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

12 accused in international scam operation

What we know:

A group of 12 people are accused of facilitating an international smuggling operation involving operating a "sham" immigration business. The group allegedly prepared visa applications, laundered millions of dollars in payment and exploited the immigration process through the business, "ASESORIA Y SERVICIOS MIGRATORIOS LLC."

From January 2021 through June 2025, the defendants allegedly posed as a legitimate immigration service and used social media to claim Cuban nationals could secure U.S. entry through false claims of European citizenship, officials said.

Investigators said the organization took in more than $18 million during the course of the operation. Those involved allegedly charged clients between $1,500 and $40,000. Records show they spent more than $2.5 million on flights alone, sometimes even chartering private planes to move groups of migrants, and funnelled more than $7 million through payment apps such as Zelle.

Who has been indicted?

Twelve people, including 10 residents in Florida, have been indicted in the schemes. They are:

Lazaro Alain Cabrera-Rodriguez, 27, of Hialeah, who lives illegally in the U.S.

Yuniel Lima-Santos, 30, of Tampa

Liannys Yaiselys Vega-Perez, 26, who lives illegally in Lebanon, TN

Marianny Lucia Lopez-Torres, 25, residing in Cuba (formerly Hialeah)

Frandy Aragon-Diaz, 33, of Cuba, who lives illegally in Tampa

Erik Ventura-Castro, 23, residing in Hialeah

Miguel Alejandro Martinez Vasconcelos, 30, of Tampa

Walbis Pozo-Dutel, 30, residing in Katy, TX

Emanuel Martinez Gonzalez, 28, who lives illegally in Hialeah

Luis Emmanuel Escalona-Marrero, 31, of Tampa

Layra Libertad Treto Santos, 31, of Tampa

Gisleivy Peralta Consuegra, 40, of Tampa

What charges are the 12 people facing?

All defendants, except Consuegra, are charged with conspiracy to commit alien smuggling for financial gain.

Lima-Santos and Aragon-Diaz are also charged with alien smuggling for financial gain.

Lima-Santos, Vega-Perez, Aragon-Diaz, Treto Santos and Consuerga are charged with conspiracy to commit asylum fraud.

Cabrera-Rodriguez, Lima-Santos, Vega-Perez, Aragon-Diaz, Ventura-Castro, Vasconcelos, Escalona-Marrero and Treto Santos are charged with conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

'Severe, comprehensive justice'

What they're saying:

"This DOJ is investigating and prosecuting human smuggling more aggressively than ever before, and Joint Task Force Alpha is the tip of the spear," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said. "We will not rest until those who profit from the suffering of vulnerable people — including many unaccompanied children — face severe, comprehensive justice."

"The defendants in this case conspired with others to deliberately violate our nation’s immigration laws while personally seeking to enrich themselves," U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe, for the Middle District of Florida, said. "Because of the interagency coordination and diligence of our dedicated law enforcement agencies, their crimes have been thwarted. We will continue working with our partners to protect our national borders."

"This superseding indictment exposes the depth of a multi-year conspiracy of alien smuggling, asylum fraud, and money laundering that preyed on vulnerable individuals and weakened public trust in the immigration system," Acting Director Todd M. Lyons, of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said. "This highlights the critical role ICE has in dismantling these criminal networks, combating immigration fraud, and ensuring criminals who abuse our systems are held accountable. We are absolute in our resolve to protect the integrity of our immigration system and safeguard our national security."