10 flights diverted to Orlando from Miami due to heavy fog

There were a lot of frustrated travelers at Orlando International Airport on Monday evening.

Due to heavy fog in Miami, American Airlines said 17 flights had to be diverted to other locations, including 10 flights from Miami to Orlando.

WSVN-TV reported 49 delays and three cancellations at Miami International Airport just before 10 p.m. It comes as there is an influx of travelers ahead of Thanksgiving.

Airport officials advise that travelers give themselves extra time to get to their destinations and to be patient. It is also important to check with your airline for cancellations and delays before heading to the airport.

