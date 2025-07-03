Plane makes hard landing in field near DeLand Airport, police say

The Brief A small plane made a hard landing in an open field on Thursday in DeLand. The pilot was the only person on board and taken to the hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident.



One person was taken to the hospital after a plane made a hard landing on Thursday morning in an open field near the DeLand Airport, police say.

What we know:

The DeLand Police Department says a small plane made a hard landing around 10:07 a.m. on Thursday in an open grass field near Runway 5 at the DeLand Airport.

The plane was identified as a single piston over-wing model.

Officials say only one person, the pilot, was on board at the time. The pilot was able to self-extricate before first responders arrived, and they were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities say the hard landing resulted in moderate damage to the plane.

What we don't know:

At this time, authorities have not yet released any details on what caused the plane to make the hard landing in the field.

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.