Plane makes hard landing in field near DeLand Airport, police say

By
Published  July 3, 2025 12:36pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • A small plane made a hard landing in an open field on Thursday in DeLand.
    • The pilot was the only person on board and taken to the hospital.
    • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident.

DELAND, Fla. - One person was taken to the hospital after a plane made a hard landing on Thursday morning in an open field near the DeLand Airport, police say.

What we know:

The DeLand Police Department says a small plane made a hard landing around 10:07 a.m. on Thursday in an open grass field near Runway 5 at the DeLand Airport.

The plane was identified as a single piston over-wing model.

Officials say only one person, the pilot, was on board at the time. The pilot was able to self-extricate before first responders arrived, and they were taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Authorities say the hard landing resulted in moderate damage to the plane.

A small plane made a hard landing in an open field on Thursday in DeLand. (Credit: DeLand Fire Department)

What we don't know:

At this time, authorities have not yet released any details on what caused the plane to make the hard landing in the field. 

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the DeLand Police Department, the DeLand Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

