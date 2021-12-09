1 struck inside home after shots fired at same spot where Orlando teen was killed a year ago

FOX 35 is working to get information about a shooting call in Orlando late Wednesday night. It's at the very same place a 15-year-old was shot and killed exactly one year ago.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Columbia and Parramore Ave.

"One person who was not involved in the incident was shot with a non-life-threatening injury while sitting in his home," Orlando Police said in an update on Thursday.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

Several individuals who may have been involved in the shooting have been detained.

Police later confirmed to FOX 35 that two of several individuals were detained shortly after the incident. They have been arrested and charged with charges unrelated to the shooting though.

"One juvenile has been charged with Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Delinquent, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Grand Theft of a Firearm, Resisting without Violence, Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, and Violation of Probation," police said. "A second juvenile was arrested for Violation of Probation and Resisting an Officer without Violence."

Our FOX 35 crew was at the scene and reported seeing crime scene investigators searching the area with flashlights and looking at what appeared to be shell casings. They also appeared to be concentrating on a car that was parked on the street.

The investigation is ongoing.

The incident happened on the one-year anniversary of the murder of 15-year-old Antwan Roberts, Jr. The teen was shot and killed near this intersection in broad daylight.

Orlando Police back in April issued another plea to the community to help find whoever is responsible for his death. Following his death, local leaders urgently called on the community to respond.

We're working to find out if police believe Wednesday's incident is connected to Roberts' death.

