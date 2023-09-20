1 person hurt in shooting with Marion County deputies, officials say

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving one of its deputies, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

The shooting happened near the 10000 block of Highway 41, north of Dunnellon, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital. That person has what are described as non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

No other details were immediately released.