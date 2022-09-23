1 person dead following shooting in Orange County

article

One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area.

They were able to locate a man in his 20s who had been shot, deputies said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Crime scene of the Orange County shooting

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said they don't believe this was a random incident.

No other details have been released.