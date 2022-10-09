1 person dead after deadly multi-car crash in Orlando

article

One person has died following a crash involving three cars in Orlando Sunday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings street around 1:08 p.m.

Three cars were involved in the accident — a 2002 Mercedes C240, a 2020 Hyundai Palisade, and a 2012 Chevy Traverse, FHP said.

An 87-year-old woman who was driving the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash.

The two other drivers were also taken to the hospital.

FHP said they only have preliminary information on the crash as investigators are on the scene investigating the deadly crash.

There is a roadblock for the eastbound lanes of Silver Star Road and the southbound lanes of N Hastings Street.

The crash is under investigation.