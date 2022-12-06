1 man shot dead at Orlando apartment complex, deputies say

article

A man is dead after being shot at an Orlando apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to Orange County deputies.

It happened on Tymberwood Lane at the Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums near Lake Catherine in the Park Central area.

Deputies said a call came in around 2 a.m. about a possible shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.