1 killed, 4 injured after car crashes into Florida restaurant's outdoor seating area: FHP

One person was killed, and four others were injured after a driver crashed into the outdoor seating area of a Cape Coral restaurant, FHP said.

A 24-year-old sedan driver was traveling east on Pine Island Road NW just south of Island Avenue around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday in Cape Coral.

The driver traveled off of the roadway and entered the north gravel shoulder, colliding with a no parking sign and wooden decorative post, eventually entering the outside seating area of The BBQ Place.

The sedan collided with five people who were seated outside the restaurant as well as a motorcycle that was parked outside the restaurant.

After crashing into the restaurant area, the driver collided with several other post, mailboxes, and garbage cans before re-entering the roadway and hitting a pick up truck.

An 80-year-old man died from his injuries, while four others were injured and taken to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to FHP.